Atiku to Rep PDP caucus: I’ve mental, physical energy to salvage Nigeria

As the 2023 presidential elections get nearer, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he has the mental and physical energy to salvage Nigeria.

The Waziri Adamawa stated this during a meeting with the House of Representatives PDP caucus, late Tuesday night in Abuja where he explained that the passion for Nigeria’s progress is the driving force for his ambition to become president and not personal aggrandisement.

The former vice president said: “I recognise your immense influence on our great party and my respect for you is beyond measure. That is why I chose you to be among the first set of people that I will be meeting to personally declare my intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Therefore, I humbly present myself to you and seek your support to win our party’s Presidential ticket.

“Nigeria is in trying times with the increase in poverty, joblessness, insecurity, inflation, economic recession and serious division,” he said, noting that “there has never been a time when Nigeria needed credible leadership like now.”

He also affirmed that “the PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership,” stressing that his plans is to offer solution to Nigeria’s problems.

“I have experience at the highest and lowest levels. As the Vice President of Nigeria, I ensured many progressive and national transformations and constitutional law. As a businessman, I have solved grassroots problems and provided jobs for thousands of people.

“I have the mental and physical energy to serve to the fullest. Above all, it is my passion for the progress of this country that drives my quest for the Presidency of this country,” he said.

In his remarks, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu called for unity among PDP stakeholders to wrest power from the APC.