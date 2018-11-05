Atiku to visit America before month end – Okupe

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has revealed that contrary to insinuation against the Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, “he will be traveling to America before the end of November.”

Okupe who was also a former spokesperson to former president Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed this on his Twitter page on Sunday, November 4.

Recall that some critics of Atiku claimed that the former vice president could not travel to the United States because he has a criminal case in the country.

“Concerning the little understood but copiously exaggerated supposed travel ban on Atiku. His Excellency and In coming President of the federal republic of nigeria, Alhadji Atiku Abubakar will be travelling to the US for official and some public engagements by the end of Nov 2018.

“Atiku contested Presidency in 2007 under AC.Nobody called him a thief then.Neither was he known then 2 be corrupt I often wonder if the Atiku running for President today is the same that ran in 2007. This orchestrated campaign of calumny against Atiku will not stand bcos it’s false.”

