Atiku urges IRI, NDI to focus on evidence not FG’s false claims

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) to focus on facts and not the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that he was going to give opposition the opportunities he was not given in the past.

In could be recalled that, in a personal statement on Monday, President Buhari had promised that he would give his opponents in the 2019 elections the level playing ground which he alleged the Peoples Democratic Party denied him.

In a reaction, Atiku in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari ran for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 under the PDP. Not once during those intervening years was he arrested, molested or persecuted in any way, shape or form.

“As a matter of fact, immediately after his experience with Boko Haram terrorists in Kaduna on July 24, 2014, the then PDP administration bought Mr. Buhari a $300,000 dollar armoured and bombproof SUV for his protection. Mr. Buhari received the vehicle which helped save his life.

“Never were Muhammadu Buhari or his relative’s accounts frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or any other government agencies under the PDP and never were his running mates, children, friends and family targeted”, Atiku said noting the sharp contrast between then and what obtains now.

He also recalled that, “Muhammadu Buhari participated in several protests and marches, including the Occupy Nigeria movement and the 2014 APC march in Abuja and was not arrested or persecuted by the PDP.

“Furthermore, the PDP ensured that the Independent National Electoral Commission was independent and appointed disinterested individuals to its board including Prof. Attahiru Jega, who the then President Jonathan had never met before his appointment.

“The PDP also ensured that vital government agencies like the National Bureau of Statistics were not politicised, whether or not their reports favoured the government”, he observed stressing that Buhari’s misrepresentation of facts were obvious.

However, Atiku lamented that, “since coming to office, President Muhammadu has refused to reciprocate the good treatment meted out to him by the PDP government and has instead persecuted, harassed and attempted to intimidate his likely opponents, even before they became candidates”.

Going specific he revealed that, “their businesses have been affected with the government either pulling out of or attempting to pull out of commercial contractual agreements freely entered into between government agencies and businesses owned or partly owned by perceived presidential opponents”.

Continuing, the statement reads “Also, in a bid to intimidate the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s plane was invaded by a crack combined military team on November 11, 2018. That was unprecedented in Nigeria’s history and never occurred even under military rule.

“Opposition presidential candidates who participated in peaceful marches have been arrested and are currently facing trial. Others were set up by government agencies including the Code of Conduct Tribunal and were tried until the government’s case collapsed at the Supreme Court.

“The account of the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP was frozen even as opposition Presidential candidates were falsely accused of involvement in armed robbery and when the government’s case was falling apart, their main suspect suspiciously and suddenly died in police custody.

“These and other actions completely contradict President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances and we thus urge the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute not to be hoodwinked by the President’s deceptive words, but to focus on what cannot lie – the evidence”, he concluded.

