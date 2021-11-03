Atiku visits Emir of Zazzau Nuhu Bamali

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa) has condoled with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli over the demise of the late emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

He made the condolence when he paid courtesy visit on the emir at his palace in Zaria, Wednesday.

Abubakar told the emir that he was before him to condole with him and the good people of the emirate over the death of the late emir and to congratulate him on his installation as the 19th emir of Zaria.

The former vice president pointed out that his visit was a home coming because his life started in Zaria where studied at Congo Campus of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria about 35 years ago.

Alhaji Abubakar further stated that besides, there was strong relationship between Zazzau emirate and Modibbo Adamawa house for centuries.

He therefore prayed Almighty Allah to bless the emirate and the emir, the North as well as the nation in general.

Responding, the emir thanked Atiku for the visit, saying it would refresh memories of the long relationship between Zazzau and Adamawa emirates.

Mallam Bamalli said the former vice president played significant role in the progress of the country, especially in the area of privatisation of public properties, which brought out economic growth when he was the vice president.