Atiku vows to end insurgency if elected President

The former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 PDP presidential flag bearer , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , Thursday stormed Maiduguri, with a promise to end Boko Haram insurgency, as well as insecurity in other parts of the country if he is elected as the President in the forthcoming general elections.

Atiku stated this during his meeting with the PDP stakeholders and delegates.

“In 2019, I was here in this same hall and I have made promises that I would put an end to security challenges if elected but today I stand on the already existing promises.

“When I came here in 2019, I swore that you will witness the end of this insurgency. If elected I will ensure that you have a better life, I will revive Nigeria’s economy”, Atiku said

The former Vice President further appealed to the PDP delegates from Borno state to the National Convention next week to vote for him in the forthcoming party primaries.

He also pointed out that time has come for the North Eastern part of the country to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023 general elections.

In his remark, the Borno state chairman of PDP, Zanna Mustapha Gaddama, alleged that during the 2019 general elections, the APC rigged elections and produced fake elections results in some LGAs like Gwoza, Mafa, Konduga, etc which PDP challenged in court to no avail.

Gaddama vowed never to condone such election irregularities as all necessary measures have been put in place to take care of such situations, stressing that, with free, fair and credible elections in 2023, PDP will form the next government at the state and federal government given the failure of the ruling APC to fulfil it electioneering promises made to Nigerians.

