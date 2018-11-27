Atiku wants to auction Nigeria – Lungu

A close political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano state has dismissed former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as an empty barrel that lacks the capacity and the qualities to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He said: ‘’How can somebody who was vice president for eight years and claimed to know Nigeria’s constitution very well say that if he becomes president, he will allow oil producing states to take hundred percent of money coming from oil and give only certain percentage in form of royalty to the federal government? This shows that Atiku isdaft and he forgot that land belongs to federal government, including mineral deposits deposited on the land.’’

According to him, it is wrong for Atiku to say that he will sell 90% of NNPC because the implication is that he will use his cronies and members of his family to buy off NNPC if he becomes president and that

is why Nigerians are not comfortable with his presidential ambition.

In the North West with seven states and majority of votes, they will give Atiku less than 25%. Buhari will still win the 7 states comfortably in 2019 because in the history of Nigeria, no president

has Buhari’s sincere intention to develop the country.

‘’Whether we like it or not, Buhari has dealt with Boko Haram and today, the entire country is almost secure from total invasion by machineries like Boko Haram. But we in Kano have kept faith with the

president and in 2019 we will give him more votes than we gave him in 2015,’’ he said.

