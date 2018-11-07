Atiku welcomes new minimum wage

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 Presidential election, forrmer Vice President, Atiku Abubakar welcomes the news that the Federal Government has agreed to pay the ₦30,000 minimum wage it had previously negotiated with the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and other labour affiliates and assured of his commitment to a living wage.

In a statement issued by Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization on Tuesday, Atiku reassured workers that his committed to a living wage and one of the pillars of his soon to be launched policy document is making workers welfare a priority.

The statement read, ” Nigerian worker is the goose that lays the golden egg and is worthy of the best pay that Nigeria can afford.

“The former Vice President commends the patriotism displayed by the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliates in calling off the planned nationwide strike. In addition to this, he calls on the National Assembly to speedily pass legislation that makes the new Minimum Wage a statutory requirement.

“The Waziri Adamawa further calls on the Buhari administration to keep to its word and abide by the new minimum wage agreement.

“No sacrifice is too great to make for us to Get Nigeria Working Again and that is what the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation is all about. Atiku means JOBS, jobs that would pay the minimum wage and above because Nigeria should benefit the masses and not those who are in top government positions.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.