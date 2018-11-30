Atiku will restructure Nigeria within one year if elected – Sowunmi

The Atiku Campaign Organisation has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would, within the first year of his administration, restructure Nigeria if elected President in 2019.

Spokesman of the organisation, Segun Sowunmi, said Atiku would facilitate necessary constitutional and other processes necessary to effect restructuring noting unlike the present APC federal government it would neither play politics nor foot-drag in bringing the processes to fruition.

Sowunmi, who spoke as guest of Arise Television, said the Atiku Presidency would put in motion practical activities that would boost and bring restructuring into reality.

“The first thing Atiku is going to do once he sets up his government, which will take six months, is that he’s going to set up a special committee that will look at all of the reports, 1995, 2005, 2014, harmonise them and get what is the commonalities so that we can know what is consistently being demanded.

He will then pull out all the harmonised stuff, looking at all the things Nigerians have been clamouring for, which of those things can be signed by an executive order, maybe things that are on the concurrent list.

“Then, he will look at the ones that require him to work with the legislature and stakeholders in the country. Our constitution was not created to be an obstacle to development. We have the power, as Nigerians, to determine what we need to change that can give us the growth we need, giving that he’s very good at building consensus and pulling people together.

“But one thing you can be sure of is that, within 6 to 8 months, maximum of one year, Nigerians would have seen practical restructured activities that the government would have embarked on.

“You know why? It’s because you are going to have in the office of the president an Atiku Abubakar, not someone who is paying lip service to restructure, somebody who has been standing on restructuring for such a long time, who has written on restructuring and who has advocated for restructuring?”

Sowunmi said since the Nigerian constitution was not created to be an obstacle to development and well-intended administration would work with the legislature to amend whatever section needs to amended for the benefit of the people of Nigeria.

