Atiku will revamp economy– PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday claimed that President
Muhammadu Buhari has wrecked the economy, but expressed confidence
that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will revamp it after
mounting the saddle as helmsman of the nation’s affairs.
The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary,
Kola Ologbondiyan
yesterday noted that : “Atiku will also implement the political and
economic restructuring of our nation in a manner that will engender
unity, inclusiveness in governance and upliftment in the general
standard of living for all our people.
“PDP maintains that on election into office, its presidential
candidate will immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the
international business community, as well as provide a conducive
environment for businesses to thrive in our nation.
“Atiku will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he
is elected into office by strengthening the institutions empowered by
our laws to do their jobs, while he concentrates on the onerous duty
of governance and rescuing our people from hunger, starvation,
bloodlettings and wanton killings.
“The rebranded PDP assures that all those looting the national
treasury, including those now enjoying President Buhari’s official
cover, will definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail,
because the Atiku Abubakar administration will not only fight poverty
but will also uncompromisingly fight corruption.
“The party noted that a combination of Atiku Abubakar and his running
mate, Peter Obi, known internationally for their forthrightness, hard
work, ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantees a prudent and
result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the
economic shackles that President Buhari’s wasteful, notoriously
incompetent, and deceptive administration has plunged us.
“Atiku Abubakar comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial
spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create
jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.
“Already, our candidate, as a successful entrepreneur, has perfected
an economic template that will reduce the cost of governance, plug
wastages, tackle corruption, free our national resources currently
being squandered by the Buhari administration and channel them for the
welfare of the people.
“What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not
an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy;
who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens,
while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away
trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury.
“Our youths are earnestly seeking for an in-charge President, not one
who rules by proxy. They look forward to a President who will give
hope in the face of a consuming despair and one, whose words resonate
with their aspirations in life,” he said.
