Atiku will revamp economy– PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday claimed that President

Muhammadu Buhari has wrecked the economy, but expressed confidence

that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will revamp it after

mounting the saddle as helmsman of the nation’s affairs.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary,

Kola Ologbondiyan

yesterday noted that : “Atiku will also implement the political and

economic restructuring of our nation in a manner that will engender

unity, inclusiveness in governance and upliftment in the general

standard of living for all our people.

“PDP maintains that on election into office, its presidential

candidate will immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the

international business community, as well as provide a conducive

environment for businesses to thrive in our nation.

“Atiku will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he

is elected into office by strengthening the institutions empowered by

our laws to do their jobs, while he concentrates on the onerous duty

of governance and rescuing our people from hunger, starvation,

bloodlettings and wanton killings.

“The rebranded PDP assures that all those looting the national

treasury, including those now enjoying President Buhari’s official

cover, will definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail,

because the Atiku Abubakar administration will not only fight poverty

but will also uncompromisingly fight corruption.

“The party noted that a combination of Atiku Abubakar and his running

mate, Peter Obi, known internationally for their forthrightness, hard

work, ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantees a prudent and

result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the

economic shackles that President Buhari’s wasteful, notoriously

incompetent, and deceptive administration has plunged us.

“Atiku Abubakar comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial

spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create

jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.

“Already, our candidate, as a successful entrepreneur, has perfected

an economic template that will reduce the cost of governance, plug

wastages, tackle corruption, free our national resources currently

being squandered by the Buhari administration and channel them for the

welfare of the people.

“What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not

an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy;

who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens,

while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away

trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury.

“Our youths are earnestly seeking for an in-charge President, not one

who rules by proxy. They look forward to a President who will give

hope in the face of a consuming despair and one, whose words resonate

with their aspirations in life,” he said.

