Atiku’ll be Nigeria’s next president – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be the next President of Nigeria come May, 2019.

Fayose, who stated this during a send-off party organized in his honour by PDP Governors Forum in Abuja, urged all members of the party stand firm for victory.

“We will stay and fight this battle.

Despite the fact that we do not have the Vice President’ slot.

We will win the South West.

We will not throw the baby away with the bath water.

“Atiku will be President of this country.

Obi will be vice President of this country.

I want to tell you you that it is very easy to inherit your father, but what you do with that inheritance is what matters, he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Akwa Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, applauded Fayose for being there for the party and Nigeria, adding that as vocal and fearless Nigerian he ensured that the interest of the people were always on the front burner.

“We are proud of you as PDP governor. We are also proud of other governors of PDP.

In fact, for this country, the PDP governors have set the pace for development.

All over our states, I am proud to say that all over our states around the country, you can see great achievements of our government.

“To us his colleagues, especially we the governors and most especially those in PDP, Fayose is a brother and a very reliable one at that.

“I know to the Ekiti People who trust him with their mandates not one but twice at different times, he is a bold and courageous leader, who will never mortgage the interests of his people”, Emmanuel said.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, lauded Fayose for fearless stands on national issues.

“As we set to go into the next phase of campaign and general elections, the entire country is now very aware and well informed that we must join our hands to rescue our nation, in a simple and clear language? “Let us take back our country and in doing that we demand from the authorities, like INEC and security agencies that they must conduct free and fair elections”, he said advised anti-graft agencies to follow the rules of law and the constitution in trying Fayose after leaving office

