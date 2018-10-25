Atiku’ll not outsource power to surrogates if elected –Group

The Atikulating a New Nigeria Movement said yesterday that the

presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former

vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not outsource his

presidential power to surrogate, neither would he allowed his

government to be hijacked by cabal if elected the president in 2019.

National Coordinator of the group, Chief Chukwuma Chiboka who stated

this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, added that : “A

cursory look at the fore goings in the country in the past three and a

half years under the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration

showed groans of woes and despondency, as well as mismanagement of the

economy that led to economic recession.

He said :“Atiku will display frontline leadership like he is and

would not outsource his presidential powers to surrogates. President

Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar had the best economic team;

taking Nigeria out of debt quagmire. However, the present

administration under Mohamadu Buhari has chosen to drive Nigeria

deeper into debt, locally and internationally, hence enslaving the

young and unborn generation.

Chiboka added: “If we may ask, what has this administration done

right? They claim they have put infrastructures, where are the

infrastructures? What are the effects of the so called infrastructure

on our GDP?

“The truth is Nigerians are dying; the health sector is in shambles

and education in doldrums. Suffice to say that a President who

believes that women should be in “za oza room” and who refers to

resilient, intelligent and hard working young Nigerians as lazy is an

embarrassment to conscience, logic and reason, he said.

The National Coordinator noted that: “Nigeria and Nigerians deserve

to catch up with other advanced economies and not be running in a

political treadmill or frolicking in a swivel chair like the pathetic

and humpty dumpty administration, he said.

