Atiku’ll not outsource power to surrogates if elected –Group

The Atikulating a New Nigeria Movement said yesterday that the
presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former
vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not outsource his
presidential power to surrogate, neither would he allowed his
government to be hijacked by cabal if elected the president in 2019.
National Coordinator of the group, Chief Chukwuma Chiboka who stated
this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, added that : “A
cursory look at the fore goings in the country in the past three and a
half years under the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration
showed groans of woes and despondency, as well as mismanagement of the
economy that led to economic recession.
He said :“Atiku will display frontline leadership like he is and
would not outsource his presidential powers to surrogates. President
Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar had the best economic team;
taking Nigeria out of debt quagmire. However, the present
administration under Mohamadu Buhari has chosen to drive Nigeria
deeper into debt, locally and internationally, hence enslaving the
young and unborn generation.
Chiboka added: “If we may ask, what has this administration done
right? They claim they have put infrastructures, where are the
infrastructures? What are the effects of the so called infrastructure
on our GDP?
“The truth is Nigerians are dying; the health sector is in shambles
and education in doldrums. Suffice to say that a President who
believes that women should be in “za oza room” and who refers to
resilient, intelligent and hard working young Nigerians as lazy is an
embarrassment to conscience, logic and reason, he said.
The National Coordinator noted that: “Nigeria and Nigerians deserve
to catch up with other advanced economies and not be running in a
political treadmill or frolicking in a swivel chair like the pathetic
and humpty dumpty administration, he said.
