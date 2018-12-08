Atiku’s endorsement: ADP distances from CUPP, threatens legal action

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has distanced itself from the purported Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) endorsing the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s general elections.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Abuja, the presidential candidate of the party, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, frowned on what he called a mischievous attempt of CUPP to discredit the ADP by aligning the party with “failures.”

He said at no time did ADP enter into a coalition with any political party to endorse Atiku, even as he threatened that ADP “will take legal action against CUPP if the false information is not retracted within 48 hours and published in three national dailies.”

Sani said the ADP was a complete opposite of the PDP, CUPP, even as he denied any political romance with the APC, but was committed to providing credible alternatives and ensuring free and fair elections in 2019.

He said: “We want to make it clear that ADP has never been a member of CUFF, let alone endorse Atiku for 2019 elections. Media reports that we did so is false and misleading as ADP does not share anything in common with PDP and CUPP, because light has nothing in common with darkness.

“Those responsible for the false information should tender an unresolved apology to ADP and retract the false publications within the next 48 hours. The apology must be published in three national dailies or face legal consequences from ADP. Our party is here to provide a credible alternative and not align with failed politicians.”

