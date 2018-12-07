Atiku’s endorsement: ADP distances self from CUPP, threatens legal action

While addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the presidential candidate of the party, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, frowned at what he called a mischievous attempt of CUPP to discredit the ADP by aligning the party with “failures”.

He said that at no time did ADP enter into a coalition with any political party to endorse Atiku, even as he threatened that ADP will take legal action against CUPP if the false information was not retracted within forty-eight hours and published in three national dailies.

He said that the ADP was a complete opposite of the PDP, CUPP, even as he denied any political romance with the APC, but was committed to providing a credible alternative and ensuring free and fair elections in 2019.

He said: “We want to make it clear that ADP has never been a member of CUFF, let alone endorse Atiku for 2019 elections. Media reports that we did so is false and misleading as ADP does not share anything in common with PDP and CUPP, because light has nothing in common with darkness.

“Those responsible for the false information should tender an unresolved apology to ADP and retract the false publications within the next 48 hours. The apology must be published in three national dailies or face legal consequences from ADP. Our party is here to provide a credible alternative and not align with failed politicians.”