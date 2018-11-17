The All Progressives Congress has reacted to the purported endorsement of Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the South-east leaders, describing it as an affront on Nd’Igbo. Atiku had held a meeting with the South-east leaders on Wednesday where he was endorsed ahead of the 2019 general elections. But responding in a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Oniru, said his party “considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame. The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South-east for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule. “It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign. The South East people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social programme investments under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression. “We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people.”

