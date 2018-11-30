‘Atiku’s six-year plan won’t affect Igbo presidency in 2023’

Former member of the House of Representatives, Greg Egu, has dismissed allegation that the six year action plan of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is meant to deny Igbo presidential aspiration in 2023.

Describing the claim as unfounded and baseless report, the chieftain of the PDP allayed anxiety in the Southeast over the six year action plan noting Atiku would stand by his words to serve only one-tenure.

In a statement he issued in Owerri, Egu said that the Igbo nation is not worried about Atiku’s plan but are concerned with enthroning a leadership that would restore their pride of place in Nigeria.

“Nothing can be more fallacious than this. In the first place, the issue of whether Atiku Abubakar will stay beyond 2023 is not the immediate concern of the people of the zone.

“Their focus at the moment is the emergence of Atiku as the next President of Nigeria come May 29, in fulfilment of their quest for a leadership that will fully restore their pride of place in Nigeria’s corporate landscape”, he said while reacting to fears that Atiku’s plan amounted to tenure elongation.

