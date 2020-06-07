Atiku’s son gears up for top political seat ahead 2023

The son of the former vice president,  Atiku Abubakar, who is also the Adamawa state commissioner for works and energy development, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has said that  although it is too early to talk of 2023 ambition but if his father makes up his mind  to contest the , there  is nothing wrong if he decided  to also contest for   in 2023.

He stated this in an interview  with journalists in his office in Yola while responding to a question  put to him on the ongoing  calls by the people of his senatorial  district of Adamawa south urging him to vie for the senatorial  seat of the zone in 2023. 

The position is presently occupied by Senator Binos Yaroe. 

“I will be very honest with you, yes of course, I have heard various calls and cries from my people of Adamawa south to view for higher office in 2023, but as I said earlier, it is a new beginning for me, it is a fresh start and like any other person who takes up a new journey  will like to grow. So I also want to grow.”

When  asked on whether there  won’t be conflict if he decided to heed the call of his people in Adamawa south in 2023 and if at the same time his father decided to take another shot in the presidential election come 2023 as being  canvassed in some quarters, he said as far as he is concerned, there is nothing wrong with that. 

He said: “Thank God you said a hypothetical question.  Personally, I don’t see anything  wrong with that. My father has been an astute strategic  master politician for almost four  decades and now I am just only starting  and to a greater extent of natural succession.  I see no reason why I shouldn’t be running for higher office and at the same time my father is aspiring for the .”

He further noted that one of the major reasons why he decided to move from the private  sector to accept appointment as commissioner  is to serve the people   and give back to society. 

He said he could  have joined politics  long ago, but it was too early and that his father  prevailed on him to stay in the private sector  and garner enough  experience  that will serve  him in public life and promote him well.

