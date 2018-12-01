Atiku’s visa: APC, Lai Muhammed chasing shadow – Ologbondiyan

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Muhammed are chasing shadow on the visa allegation against Atiku Abubakar.

Ologbondiyan told Blueprint exclusively that, “they are chasing shadow, America has the right to decide who visit its country. So it is strange that a Lai Muhammed will seat down in Nigeria and decide for America who to enter their country, that to us is a lazy man talk. There is nothing to it just shadow chasing.

On the alleged hired lobbyist, Ologbondiyan described it as a baseless allegation, he said ” all is a baseless allegation, what we expect is that we will allow issues to determine the 2019 general elections. Not for anyone to be making allegations or making scam against a candidate.

” APC and President Muhammadu Buhari has spend almost four years in office, what have they done in those four years? How has their government improve the living standard of Nigeria? These are the issues we are ready to engage the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari on, we are not prepared to engage in scamming, we are not prepared for lies, we are not prepared for deception, we are prepared to engage the APC and its candidate in discussing the values they have added for Nigerians, he added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.