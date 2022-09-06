Atlast, RCCG breaks silence on Tinubu wife’s comment against Igbo

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has finally reacted after several criticisms that followed a alleged video of the wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Remi Tinubu, urging deities to chase Igbo out of Lagos.

The Senator representing Lagos West is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

According to her, the Igbo residing in the state “were proving difficult despite the love shown to them”.

When questions were directed to the RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, he said the church was not aware of the video.

“We are not aware (of the video) and I’m sure Remi Tinubu was not speaking as a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,” Olubiyi said.

Reacting to the comments questioning Tinubu’s ordination, he said, “I’m not in a position to answer that because the church knows what it considers before ordination and social media does not dictate to the church what the church should do. She has her life.”

