Atletico Madrid intensify move for Saka

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka.

La Razon says Atletico Madrid are keen on the young winger.

It is claimed that Diego Simeone is looking to bolster his midfield with Saul Niguez’s loan move to Chelsea possibly becoming permanent next summer.

The La Liga champions approved a deadline day switch for Saul so they could bring back Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on loan but with an obligation to buy for a fraction of the price they sold him for just two years ago.

If the Blues do bring in Saul on a permanent basis, Atleti will receive around £30m to improve their squad.

And it is claimed that Simeone is eyeing Arsenal’s Saka as an option to replace Saul.

