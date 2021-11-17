ATSSSAN wants presidential intervention on Condition of Service

The National president of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association ATSSSAN Comrade Ahmadu Illitrus wants the presidency to intervene on the Condition of Service (COS) of workers in the aviation industry following years of delay in approving it for aviation agencies.



In his goodwill message at the 25th anniversary of the National Air Traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), Comrade Illitrus noted that the document would have been out for a long time but for the presidential intervention by way of setting up presidential committee to review all approval of salaries and wages of condition of service.



“It has reached a point that we really need intervention by the highest level of governance of administration to get this document out”



He said they have met with the new permanent secretary in the ministry of Aviation and discussed mainly on the issue of COS and has promised to take action on the issue

Related

No tags for this post.