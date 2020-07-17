Attack: Bauchi APC apologises to journalists

The Bauchi Youth Parliament of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tendered an unreserved apology to the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the recent attack on journalists by hoodlums.

A statement in Bauchi on Friday by the chairman and the secretary of the group, Kabiru Kobi and Nasiru Cigari, respectively, stated that the party regretted the ‘uncivilised action’ of its members.

It stated that the ‘uncivilised behaviour’ exhibited by some of its members was as a result of a minor intra-party wrangling, which could have been resolved amicably.

“We have since disassociated ourselves from this charade,” the statement said.

The statement added that the youth wing of the party would continue to be friendly with journalists as their partners in progress, adding that “we unequivocally condemn the barbaric attitude exhibited by our members.”

The group commended the resilience and doggedness of the journalists in the state, especially their consistent and balanced reportage of activities of the party.

It, however, reiterated its loyalty and support to the incumbent state chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba NaNa, saying any unconstitutional move to remove or replace him would be resisted in a civilised manner. (NAN)