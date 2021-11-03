Attack in UNIABUJA under Buhari’s security precincts shocking – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the University of Abuja by bandits, who abducted four staff members and some children in the institution.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the attack as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their family members.

The party described the banditry which occurred within the precincts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s immediate security purview, just 16 kilometres from the Aso Presidential Villa, as shocking and further shows “the helplessness and failures of his administration”.

Continuing, the statement read: “With this act of banditry in Abuja, Nigerians expect President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the fronts, to straightaway give himself a “marching order” to rescue the victims, just as gives to others whenever there are cases of security failures in commands outside of his security precincts.

“The PDP however charges the security agencies not to relent in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration but rise to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

“The party laments the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all the citizens to be at alert and assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country under an incompetent administration.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors’ den, while tasking governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion and device more efficient strategies of securing our nation”.