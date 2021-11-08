Attack on Goje disrespectful – Sardaunan Gombe

The Sardaunan Gombe, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has condemned the recent attack on former governor and senator representing Gombe North, Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

The thugs reportedly attempted blocking the politician from entering Gombe, a case which has attracted reactions from across the state.

Gwamna, in a press statement by his media aide Monday, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, described the attack as “undeserving and highly disrespectful to a leader and a father whose influence has not only benefitted Gombe but Northeast and Nigeria as a whole.”

He said: “The attempted blockage by whoever organised such should be seen as a major setback on the ideals of what politics represents in Gombe state.

“Gombe remains peace loving by all standards and this explains why everyone sees it as home and such must not be jeopardized on the altar of personal interest or unpopular politics.

“We have been known to be well cultured politically in Gombe state and we must continue on that part by continually giving honour to whom honour is due.

“We celebrate our heroes in Gombe, we don’t disrespect them, hence the attack which is alien to us must not be allowed to repeat itself especially in the interest of peace and development going into 2023.

“Senator Goje has raised and mentored many as well as empowered a lot of persons who are very much relevant in the political architecture of the state today and as such must be given that salute as a political general.”

He stressed that any attempt to deny Senator Goje access to a state he so contributed to its development in an unmatchable manner is an act of ingratitude, which Gombawa, home and abroad cannot be proud of.

Gwamna called on citizens of the state to embrace peace and stability as the way to go, saying: “we have no other state to call home except Gombe.”