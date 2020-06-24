Attack on High commission: What FG ‘ll do to Ghana – Presidency



The federal government said Wednesday that it would not retaliate or do something similar to what some Ghanaians did to part of the Nigerian High Commission premise in Ghana.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said this in an interview in Abuja.



He said the Ghanaian President, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo had apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari on the incident.

“The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint,” he said.

He said diplomacy would be used in resolving the matter.



“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,” he said.