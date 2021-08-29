Attack on luxurious buses in Jos fake – Lalong





Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has advised the general public to discard the fake news which alleged that some buses on transit were set ablaze.



He said such an incident never happened.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore a social media post purportedly showing luxurious buses on fire with the caption ‘Plateau crises and genocide worsens as 2 luxurious buses conveying Igbos down East were set on fire with 156 passengers inside,’ which is fake, as no such incident happened,” Lalong said.



The governor in statement issued by his director of press, Dr Makut Macham, said it was purely the handiwork of crises merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and instigate violence and fear among the people.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the security situation in Plateau state is very much under control as security personnel have been deployed to all parts of Jos to enforce the 24-hour curfew still in force, as well as, also ensure compliance with the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs,” Lalong said.



He directed security agencies to track and fish out the purveyors of such fake information whose objective was to cause panic and crisis.

Lalong said: “The public is also advised to desist from sharing such fake information as it can lead to unpleasant consequences for innocent persons.”