Attack on malami sponsored to derail EFCC, Magu’s investigation – HURIWA

… Calls for comprehensive overhaul of commissionThe Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the series of attacks and allegations against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stating that it was orchestrated by elements known to be associated and are working for the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

HURIWA, National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, while address journalists, Friday in Abuja, said some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were being sponsored to derail investigations into the activities of the EFCC and the ousted acting chairman of the commission.

“We have credible intelligence that the people behind these attacks and compromised civil society groups are being sponsored by persons sympathetic to Ibrahim Magu just to mess up the whole investigation of the EFCC, which involves Magu, and to scuttle the whole essence of trying to reorganise the anti-graft agency.

“To achieve their nefarious objectives, they have twisted several allegations which range from mismanagement of funds, abuse of office to obstruction of criminal investigations just to distract and even disable the AGF and make a mess of the whole anti- corruption fight especially that involves Magu.

“…Mind you, we did not say that Magu is sponsoring these groups but hard core intelligence at our disposal points to persons who will benefit should the status quo be maintained within the EFCC.

“These compromised civil society groups and their sponsors are just chasing shadows and trying to destabilise the ongoing probe and investigations involving a friend of their funders.

“If the President decides to take any independent action, so be it; but the essence of their vicious campaigns against Malami is pointless and defeated.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari not to be deceived by these vicious attacks on his Attorney General and Minister of Justice because those bringing up these allegations are working hard to scuttle the ongoing reformation in the EFCC.”

The national coordinator said, “HURIWA fully endorses the comprehensive overhaul of the EFCC to bring it in line to best global practices and to compel the institution to be law and rights based devoid of arbitrariness and tyranny of a powerful chairman.”

Speaking on why Malami deserves the support of well meaning Nigerians he said, “The AGF and Minister of Justice has been championing the duties specified in the office as his functions and powers. His contribution in the area of carrying out the assigned roles of his office is indelible.

“HURIWA humbly states that we are not holding brief for the AGF… but we are concerned about the ongoing campaigns against the AGF. The efforts to distract and even disable the chief law officer at a time we are embarking on measures to strengthen our laws and institutions is not in the best interest of the nation.

“This is because the mandate as given to the Office of the Attorney-General in Section 174 (1) is critical to the fight against corruption, which is the cardinal focus of the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) issue they are basing their allegation of obstruction of corruption cases on, the AGF did not direct the stoppage of the investigation, but only directed for a well-coordinated investigation to be carried out by the Nigerian Police, which is the body legally recognized and empowered under section 214 (1) and Section 29 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) and the Police Act, respectively,” he stated.