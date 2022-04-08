Attack on my LGA a reprisal after security smoked criminals’ camps – Soludo

Anambra state governor Prof Charles Soludo on Friday visited the headquarters of his home local government area, Aguata, which gunmen burnt down on Thursday, describing the incident as “a reprisal attack by criminal elements.”

He said security men had stormed the camps of criminals at Ogboji in Orumba South LGA and Aguluezechukwu in Aguata LGA on the same day during which some of the criminals escaped and launched reprisals at Aguata LG secretariat.

“Yesterday (Thursday), security operatives smoked out some criminals camped at Ogboji and Aguluezechukwu, and the reprisal is the burning of Aguata LGA Headquarters by some of the fleeing criminals. Part of the items found in these criminal hideouts is a register of kidnapped victims and the ransom paid. This is not who we are, never can we, under guise allow criminals the latitude to define who we are.

“Ndi Anambra are irrepressible. They are out to reclaim their land; to restore peace, and set the pace for the building of a livable and prosperous homeland. I repeat anyone in the bush with a gun is a criminal and would be fiercely resisted by the people. We have extended the olive branch to all genuine agitators, and made extensive calls for those in the bush to come out and shun criminality.

“How do you explain to any sane mind that “responsible citizens” have elected to pursue a supposed legitimate course adopting criminal strategies of kidnapping, arson and murder? This is despicable, not permissible and against any known law of humanity,” he maintained, adding that 85 per cent of those arrested by security at those camps were “from a state in the South-east, while the remaining 15 per cent are from another state in the same zone. There was no Anambra indigene among them,” he said.