Attack on NDA assault on Nigeria’s territorial integrity – Kaduna Speaker

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has described the invasion, killing and abduction at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as an assault on Nigeria’s territorial integrity, which must be treated with all seriousness.

Zailani said this in a statement signed by his special assistant media and publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, o Tuesday August 24, 2021.

According to the statement, “NDA is Nigeria’s premier training citadel for Nigeria’s Armed Forces, a pride to the country and Africa, hence such a daring attack on the institution, is unacceptable and must be investigated by the military hierarchy.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate for such an attack to have taken place, catching those in charge of its internal security off guard.”

While commending NIgeria’s security personnel for making efforts to decimate bandits and insurgents nationwide, he said they should not let the NDA incident demoralise them.

“I sincerely commiserate with families of those who lost their lives, I am pleased that the NDA authorities have given assurance that the assailants are being trailed and would be apprehended,” he added.