Attack on NDA horrible, embarrassing, unacceptable – Public Analyst

The Tuesday attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits leading to the killing of two officers, abduction of another officer, and leaving a fourth officer with gunshot injury has been described as horrible, embarrassing and unacceptable.



A public analyst, Alhaji Tajudeen Tijjani Ajibade, while reacting to the attack on Tueaday said he doesn’t see it as a bandit attack but rather as a mutiny, which according to him, requires the army hierarchy and even Minister of Defence to explain to Nigerians what actually transpired.

“I don’t see it as a bandit attack. I see it as an insider plan by people within the military because it has never happened before for somebody to drive into the NDA or a military barrack through the multiple gates allegedly in a military uniform successfully.



“It is a plan for mutiny otherwise how did they pass through the gates, and move straight to where they killed the two officers and kidnap the major. What happened at the gate?

This is a mutiny, it is horrible, embarrassing and unacceptable the Arny hierarchy and minister of defence should explain to the world what actually transpired,” he said.