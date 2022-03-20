Attack on Obiozor’s home: Uzodimma heaps blames on politicians

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, Saturday, condemned the early morning attack on the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, by those he described as political bandits.

In a statement personally signed by him, the governor said desperate politicians who believed in violence were yet to sheath their swords inspite of repeated appeals to that effect.

Uzodimma described the attack on the country home of Prof Obiozor as “cowardly and height of desperation.” and disclosed that the government was already working in concert with security agencies to identify and punish the perpetrators.

He bemoaned the incessant resort to violence in settling political differences by some politicians in the state, and warned that the government would no longer condone such banditry.

According to him, “the time of those who unleash this kind of mayhem in the state is over. We shall hunt them down to face the full weight of the law”.

The governor wondered why the bandits should attack the home of a man who is not a politician but a statesman working for the good of the entire Igbo race, adding that it was shameful that both the sponsors and perpetrators of the violence deployed their malicious attack on an innocent man.

While commiserating with Prof. Obiozor on the attack, he assured Imo people that government would continue to do all within its constitutional powers to protect lives and property in the state.

