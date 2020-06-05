Attack on police station: IGP deploys police teams to Kogi

…Orders AIG Zone 8 to oversee investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has deployed detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) the Special Tactical Squad (STS); and Federal-SARS to Kogi state to ensure perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi state on June 4, 2020, were brought to book.

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the police station at about 1p.m. and opened fire on all officers and men on duty, even as they set free all detained at the station.

The robbers later proceeded to the bank branch in the area where they killed one of the policemen on duty and carted away money.

IGP Adamu in a press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, Friday in Abuja, also directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to oversee the investigation.

According to the statement read in part: “The IGP while condemning the incident has deployed a team of crack detectives from the IRT, the STS, and Federal-SARS to Kogi state to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

“The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, mni to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi state and environ so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

“The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

The spokesperson further stated that, “The IGP condoles the families of the police officers and others who lost their lives during the encounter with the hoodlums.

“He calls on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi state to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.”