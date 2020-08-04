Attack on Zulum: NGF speaks up as govs propose meeting with Buhari, Service Chiefs

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Monday said the recent attack on Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Baga, Borno state, has exposed the vulnerability of its members and the nation at large.

The governor came under attack Wednesday July 29 from the suspected insurgents while on his way to visit some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of the state.

In a statement by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi, the governors lamented that Nigeria’s security structure had become vulnerable.

Zulum’s claims

Blueprint had reported that Governor Zulum claimed there were saboteurs working against the efforts at ending the war against Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Zulum made the allegation in Borno Sunday, August 2 when he met his Kebbi and Jigawa counterparts ; Atiku Bagudu and Badaru Abubakar respectively.

He believed there were forces working to prevent the government from ending insurgency in the northeast.

Govs cry

Raising their voices over the attack on Zulum, the NGF said this had exposed their vulnerability.

They also expressed commitment to putting an end to the insurgency and menace of banditry, and called for all hands to be on deck to tackle the insecurity problem in Nigeria.

The governors said they were appalled by the ceaseless Boko Haram and bandits’ attacks on the country and called for a bold and effective strategy by the federal government.

The statement read: “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno state, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of the government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”