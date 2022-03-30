Attacks: On Kaduna Abuja route



It would be an understatement to imply that the government has failed in its basic responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives.

Under any form, this catastrophe is cruel, inhumane, insensitive, and repugnant.

The only solution is to take decisive action by tracking these terrorists to their hideouts.

It’s inexcusable to wait for them to attack before confronting them. They are only deserving of death by any means necessary, including the use of biological weapons. They have declared absolute war on the country and are undoubtedly putting our territorial integrity and sovereignty to the test. On the other hand, allowing them to experience the freedom of fresh air is totally unacceptable.

Sadly, the only time you see government action promptly is when their party is in crisis or some forces are threatening their power. Surveillance can only work when these unrepentant bandits are followed to their hideout and eliminated. If it had been, they would be killed on a daily basis without wasting time on our weak judicial system.

Perhaps, special courts to try terrorists and send them to God for them to answer the crime against humanity they have committed is simply the way to go.

National Assembly can come in to achieve better bargain to make our country save.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims who are being attacked innocuously on a daily basis, while the government’s apparent incompetence keeps reassuring citizens just on paper, with no hope in sight. It is neither them nor their children who are the victims. That’s what makes them not act promptly.

I, therefore, call on the government to rise to its responsibility.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani, Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state