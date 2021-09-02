Attah chieftaincy stool: Igala socio-cultural group calls for peaceful protest

A socio-cultural group in Igala land, Conference of Igala Association (CIA) is calling on all Igala sons and daughters all over the country to begin what it called a peaceful protest against the painful delay in the installation of appointed names into the reverred royal stool of Attah Igala.

To that extent, the association wants all Igala sons and daughters to start wearing black-hand-band as from Thursday, 2 September 2021 to all public places with a view to demanding for the immediate announcement of the name selected to Kogi state government as Attah.

It could be recalled that the state government had received the name since April 2021 but kept it in abeyance for political reasons while the stool is not a political position.

It said, “The Kingdom is empty. We are staying without our spiritual leader and father for over a year now. Not only the Attah, the list is endless.

“Apart from Attah stool empty since August 2020, several towns are also without traditional rulers and this include Achadu Oko Ata (Prime Minister) vacant for six months, Ejeh of Ankpa vacant for five years, Onu Idah vacant for10 months, Onu Abocho vacant for six months, Onu Aloma vacant for four years, Onu Iyale vacant for three years, Onu Ede (Iye-Ata) vacant, Alaji Ata vacant, Chai Ata vacant and Amana Itobe vacant.”

Others, according to CIA, are Onu Inegbulu, Onu Ojokogbe, beaded Ajofe Onupia and beaded Ajofe Agbenyo.

It said, “The entire Kingdom is empty completely. We can’t make headway. It may interest the general public to know that Attah Igala throne/stool is to Igalas what Oba is to Benins, Oni to Yorubas, Sultan to Fulanis, Ado Bayero to Hausas, Obi to Igbos and Ohinoyi to Ebiras.

“Attah, our king, went to be with his creator on August 27 2020 which is traditionally known as ‘hunting expedition’ in Igala culture. The simple question begging for answer is whether any state/nation can survive without a leader?



“Igala race is very civilised; we are not blocking the roads to disturb public peace but simply put on a black hand band to express our pains in offices, government houses public functions, markets, hospitals, banks, inside vehicles, mosques and churches.”

