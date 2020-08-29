Attah of Igala: Prince Ocholi confirms dad’s death

Son of His Royal Majesty Attah of Igala, Prince Ocholi Idakwo, has made official the announcement of the transition of his father, Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni.

This is coming barely three days after the solicitors to the demised king and Igala area traditional council faulted the earlier announcement of the death.

The Prince made the official announcement on Saturday morning at the palace while addressing the media.

In a statement, issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Gabriel Ottah, Prince Ocholi confirmed that Attah joined the ancestors August 27, 2020.

He thanked the people for their support and prayers.

Prince Ocholi then described his father as a man of action and one who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala.

Blueprint reports that sympathisers have begun to troop into the palace to register their condolences.

However, there has not been any official statement from Kogi state government on the demise of its paramount ruler as at the time of filing this report.