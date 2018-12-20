Attempt to Doctor Unemployment Figures is Horrible Corruption- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has discribed the alleged directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Statistician General of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Kale, to change the data on unemployment in the country and create impression of massive job creation by his administration, as a horrible corruption.

PDP in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday condemned in totality, the brazen attempt to manipulate official statistics in favour of Buhari’s administration saying it is a new low in the APC-led government’s established culture of deceit, falsehood and criminal subterfuge, in its desperation to hang on to power.

Continuing the statement reads “In this desperation, the Buhari Presidency is now trying to force the Statistician General of Nigeria to alter genuine data and smuggle in fictitious employment figures.

“Our party holds that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is a professional body, insulated from government interferences, with statutory responsibility to compute credible and verifiable data and statistics, for national planning.

“The PDP is therefore shocked at this attempt by the Buhari Presidency to corrupt our system through the falsification of employment statistics just to shore up its failed economic policies that have brought untold hardship on the Nigerian people.

“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari Presidency has deliberately starved the NBS of funds; to prevent it from conducting surveys and releasing further data that highlight the failures of the APC administration.

He also noted that, “President Buhari appears to have forgotten that statistics is like a mirror. If the government does not like the ugliness of its reflection, then the problem is not with the mirror.

“If the NBS backs down for political expediency or intimidation, it would have dealt a mortal blow to the credibility of official statistics emanating from Nigeria. In the future, such official reports from it would be regarded worthless and unreliable.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.