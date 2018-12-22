Attendant challenges of unregistered births

Number is critical to planning and the essence of registration of births is to equip govAttendant challenges of unregistered births

ernment with the much needed data to plan. The increasing number of unregistered births in the country poses a huge challenge to government in national planning. SAMSON BENJAMIN reports

Each year, millions of children are born in Nigeria. But majority of these children do not exist on any data base in the country because their births are not properly registered. They do not have birth certificates.

According to the Assistant Director, Vital Registration at the National Population Commission (NPC), Hapsatu Husaini Isiyaku, “birth registration is a process of recording the birth of child by National Population Commission. It is the permanent and official record of a child’s existence by the government and is fundamental to the realisation of children’s rights and practical needs.”

She added that NPC has the mandate to register births and deaths as stimulated under the Commission’s Act CAP 67 laws of the Federation Republic of Nigeria.

Why registration births?

Certainly, the issuance of a birth certificate is consistent with the international convention on the Rights of the Child which states that every child should be registered immediately after birth.

Director, NPC, FCT, Bello Suleiman Yahaya, the told Blueprint Weekend that, “Birth registration is a crucial aspect of child protection and the law stipulates that every birth should be registered within 60 days for proper national planning. A birth certificate is the most important document a child can possess. It gives a child identity and is the only means of indicating the child’s authentic age.”

According to the UNICEF, Child Protection Specialist, Mrs Sharon Oladiji, “In almost all societies a birth certificate is a basic legal document that gives identity to a child, and automatically bestows a number of rights such as the right to health care, nationality, schooling, passport, property ownership, voting, formal employment, or access to banking services.”

In the same vein, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in its Article 7 points out that all children have the right to a legally registered name which is officially recognised by the government.

Poor registration culture

According Mrs Oladiji, “many people born in Nigeria die without leaving a trace in any legal record or official statistics, such as births, deaths and other vital events in between”.

This lack of records, she argued, “Renders many of our people poor, invisible and marginalised, exposing them to exploitations and human rights violations which in turn limits their access to socio-economic benefits.”

She further said that: “According to figures released by NPC, only three million children of 0-5 years have been registered so far this year. Interestingly, the fact that the figure was recorded in only 4,641 centers suggests that there could be far more than the figure given, considering that many children may have been delivered outside the health centers.

“The survey by NPC showed that of the 24,890 health centres with birth registration facilities across the country, only 7,499 are operational, which account for about 30 per cent while the others do not conduct routine birth registration services.

“Against this backdrop, millions of children have been missed and are not accounted for in the national data base,” She said.

Giving credence to this, the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the alarming low birth registration in Nigeria, saying of the seven million children born annually, only 1.4m are registered.

Birth registration and national planning

Birth registration is critical to national planning and development. This is because the data generated from the registration are integral to the formulation of policies and programmes relating to maternal and child health, and provision of amenities in the society. Unfortunately, there is a huge gap in the availability and quality of these crucial data in Nigeria. And this presents a major challenge to public policies makers. What we have in our hands in Nigeria is an entrenched culture where births of children are under reported or unregistered

Speaking on the benefits of birth registration to national planning and development Mr Yahaya said: “birth registration is vital for national planning; because records of births and deaths are necessary for countries to compile accurate and timely vital statistics, which, along with population censuses, are central to estimating population size-especially for small areas.

“Without knowing the size and composition of the local population, how can local authorities decide how much and what type of essential services to provide?

“Similarly, appropriate registrations are vital for pinpointing the diseases and injuries that are cutting lives short and for planning preventive services to avoid premature mortality. They are also useful to inform governments about outbreaks of fatal disease.

“Consider the recent Ebola outbreak. Once the outbreak was spotted it was important to look back in time to see which recent deaths might have been from the disease but not diagnosed, not least to trace those who had contact with the victim.

“This requires a solid system of registration, without such data policymakers lack reliable evidence to design policies: they are ‘flying blind’. And when governments fly blind then they are often making policy on the basis of ideology, anecdotes or for political considerations, rather than on evidence”. He said.

Furthermore, Isiyaku identified the systematic neglect of birth registration and vital statistics has as the single most critical failure of development over the past 30 years.

“It has become increasingly clear that without reliable vital statistics we cannot monitor progress towards our development goals nor national development policies”. She said.

Also, “If data are well gathered at birth, it will be easy to project the number of youths that will graduate from tertiary institution and ready for job in years to come, the government will now plan for likely employment to meet the needs of those graduates and there will be jobs for them to do,” Isiyaku said.

“If we have the data, there will be good national plan of engaging the youths after graduation from tertiary institution but today, graduates are chunk out and nobody has data, nobody knows likely employment that will be available but through registration at birth, there will be data that will aid the federal government to plan better future for our youths.

“How do you plan for the children that are born, how do you think of their medicals, vaccinations, immunisations, school buildings, teachers, roads, communities, households, how do you plan without adequate data,” he asked.

In addition, with the general election is fast approaching, Mr Jide Afolayan, an election observer told Blueprint Weekend that birth registration is critical in ensuring credible elections in Nigeria. He said: If you have data at this level now, children that will be 18-year-old in time to come can be established therefore, plans will be made for them to participate in the electoral process.

“For instance, INEC will know that they are going to have the challenge of giving these number of voters card at time. Today, INEC is issuing cards to people they don’t know their real age. That is why we have the challenge of underage voters.

State of emergency on birth registration

At a media dialogue aimed at providing the media with information on the current situation of birth registration in Nigeria held in Kano state, recently, stakeholders were of the view that it is time for government to declare a national state of emergency on birth registration, for sustainable development and national planning.

They also opined that systems strengthening must be adapted and sharpened to prepare for these demographic shifts.

According to Oladiji, “Nigeria require an urgent need to declare national state of emergency on birth registration; this is view of the ‘UNICEF Generation 2030 Africa’ report which exposed the negative statistics on birth registration in Nigeria.

The report which focused exclusively on Africa and her sub region, revealed that Nigeria has the largest increase in absolute numbers of both births and child population

The report states that “the greatest number of births in Africa takes place in Nigeria; by 2030, one fifth of the continent’s births will take place in Nigeria alone, accounting for 5 per cent of all global births.

It further stated that by 2050, Nigeria alone will account for almost one tenth of all births in the world. In absolute terms, Nigeria is projected to add from 2031 to 2050 an additional 224 million babies (21 percent of the births in Africa and 8 per cent of all births in the world).

It concluded that if investments are made in expanded and improved health care, education and protection and participation mechanisms, these children have the potential to transform the continent, breaking centuries old cycles of poverty and inequity.

Impediments to registration

Significantly, experts have identified ignorance and inadequate funding as major reasons for poor birth registration in Nigeria.

According to UNICEF’s Communication Specialist, Mr. Geoffrey Njoku, “poor birth registration in Nigeria is either due to ignorance of parents and care givers or the fact that very rural communities have no knowledge of birth registration.”

He also identified the near dearth of facility as the major factor that that threatens birth registration in Nigeria in recent years.

She said: “According to a 2016 finding, there are a total of 24,890 health centres in Nigeria while there are only 7,499 health centres that are involved in birth registration activities, “Meanwhile, there are only 32% registrations recorded for Under-1 children so far this year and only 8% registration recorded for Under-5 children.

“I consider this a huge setback in a country where data is needed for monitoring population dynamics, can play a major role in our social and economic progress and ensure that resources are allocated to wherever they are needed, among other benefits.”

Similarly, Isiyaku expressed dismay that “despite previous awareness campaigns on birth registration, over 62 per cent of Nigerian children are delivered outside the health centers, accounting for Nigeria having the largest population of unregistered children born in Africa.”

She added that aside from insufficient workforce at the centres, which sometimes makes two registrars cover 1,000 square kilometers, other challenges: “include slow digitalization process, instability in the trained registration staff and cultural beliefs.

“It is amazing that we still encounter the traditional people who would not willingly submit their children for registration because of the belief that children are not to be counted.”

Significantly, the Director of Public Affairs, NPC, Dr Audu Hussaini, said inadequate funding has also proved a formidable stumbling block to the birth registration.

“The commission has made several representations to the government through the National Assembly but each time, we were always told ‘no money’,” he lamented.

Hussaini’s submission could only have corroborated Njoku’s view stating that: “only when it is census time in Nigeria does the government has money to dispense for enumeration. “This attitude ignores the danger inherent in not regularly updating birth registration and virtually ignoring death registration but ironically still hoping to engage in meaningful national development.”

Solutions

Oladiji canvassed a strong advocacy at all levels to support the registration of about 32 million under-five children this year, adding that only eight percent are registered.

“People are not registering births because they do not know. Not many states have done well in the course of the year. For instance, of the 24,890 available health centres, there are only 799 registration officers.”

She said: “With birth registration, the government will be able to know the number of schools to be built, projects to undertake and health workers to employ. In 2016, registered births under age one was 2,519,017 which amounted to 51 per cent of estimated births in the country while about 57 per cent was registered in 2017.

“It is therefore worrisome this year, where the performance of birth registration is only 32 per cent. This also shows that all the states have low registration and this can be traced to some limitations which must be urgently addressed.”

On his part, Hussaini said “governments have to be committed to make the resources available to register every child without discrimination. This includes organising awareness-raising and promotion campaigns.

“To enforce birth registration in Nigeria, perhaps the Immigration Service needs to make birth certificate from the NPC mandatory for issuing passport to children and most government institutions should insist on the presentation birth registration certificate as against sworn age affidavit, which is subject to manipulation, as evidence of data of birth certificates.

“There is also the need to engage the traditional/ religious leaders who are trusted members of their communities, who have moral voice and a platform they can use to influence and inspire their followers to become vanguard for birth registration,” he advised.

According to Njoku, “to speed up birth registration a new way of doing business is required. Many registration systems are still paper based. But widespread mobile phone ownership and cell coverage in many of the poorest countries has considerable potential.”

He added that, “Information technology can improve how authorities access, collect and store birth registration data. Indeed, birth registration is already benefitting from new technologies: in Albania, Kosovo, Pakistan and other countries, ‘geo-mapping’ technologies have facilitated the collection and visualization of birth registration data.”

