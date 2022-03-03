Attention, Bauchi governor!

Bauchi state has been moving to a greater pedestal since the assumption of office by Governor Bala Mohammed; and this cuts across every sector of the economy, particularly health and education.

Under the entrepreneurship scheme to engage thousands of Bauchi populace particularly youths, Kaura Economic Entrepreneurship Programme, KEEP, thousands of Bauchi youths have been engaged. We appreciate it.

However, I want to remind His Excellency that Toro needs you the most, considering its situation in terms of development. We have the largest population in Bauchi state but are still lagging behind on infrastructure development.

Toro lacks well-equipped medical facilities. The only one located in Marrarban Ganye is nearly moribund, though it’s recording a high number of patients daily. We learnt that you were to award the project for almost a year now, but unfortunately, you stopped.

To our dismay, the other hospital projects said to have been awarded at the same time as that of Toro have already been completed successfully. They include Misau, Dambam and Warji general hospitals.

Notwithstanding, nearly two years have passed since you approved the construction of the road linking Ganye, Jajuwal, Gwalfada, and Bakin Kogi, yet the project has neither moved nor stopped. Therefore, it will be appreciqated if these projects are revived.

However, construction of roads from Rishi to Tulu, Badikko to Lame, and other important roads that facilitate our farming and business activities, will undoubtedly add value to humanity and to your regime, by extension.

In the same vein, it will interest you to know that we have unlimited love for education. But we have only two community tertiary institutions, one in Tilden Fulani and the other in Toro town.

To this end, this is testimony that Toro people have done their best and now it is for the government to assist, at least, by adopting one and upgrading it to a government-owned institution or constructing a new one.

Last but not the least, as you are coming, look critically at our needs and come to our aid as we need you the most. We know that, between us and God, you are doing your best, but more needs to be done as we are far behind in all aspects of human development.

We are desperate to see that day, ready to welcome you as well as receive the KEEP. We wish you a safe trip to Toro local government area.

Once again, I am eager to see the smiling face of the most hardworking governor ever in Bauchi state.

“Great Bauchi,”, as you always says,

Ibrahim Sule,Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri