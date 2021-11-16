Attention, FRSC’s corps marshal

Dr. Boboye O. Oyeyemi, it is known to you that road accidents have become an omnipresent phenomenon on every nook and cranny of Nigeria’s roads and highways claiming so many lives, properties and inflicting injuries. Hardly a day goes by without witnessing multiple fatal collisions.

As you know sir, most of these death-dealing incessant day-to-day crashes are bred by tricycle operators known as Keke Napep that are either youths or those who are underaged or ineligible to drive and are ignorant of traffic rules and regulations.

For instance, in a recent road crashes on Thursday, November 12, 2021, five persons lost their lives and three others were critically injured near Gubi village, along Bauchi-Kano road, when a Keke Napep had a head-on collision with a Sharon commercial bus here in Bauchi state. Shortly after this frightening incident, Bauchi Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, associated the deadly crashes with the driver’s over-speeding and reckless or distracted driving of the tricycle operator.

On March 4, six passengers of Keke Napep including an infant died in a ghastly auto crash in Aba city of Abia state when a towing truck collided with two Keke Napeps on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. So, what effort is your commission making to put an end to these lethal day-to-day crashes?

Sir, it is agonising to note that the majority of these tricycle operators are unfortunately listening to ear-splitting music while driving which distracts them from potential hazards as it incites their brain dopamine regulation culminating in deadly crashes.

It is known that educating tricycle operators weekly or monthly on the road safety rules or proper use of the roads and highways is among the major tasks of your commission aimed at preventing or minimising accidents across the country. But you seem to overlooked this important role of your commission. Sir Edward Coke, the greatest jurist of the Elizabethan and Jacobean era, said, “Prevention is better than cure”.

Having knowledge of traffic rules can minimise the dangers on the road and make the roads safer for everyone. FRSC should make attending driving schools for tricycle operators compulsory so as to keep all Nigerians safe on our roads. In many countries, drivers’ education is required by law before a drivers’ license is issued.

Sir, permit me to conclude by suggesting that your commission should organise special seminars weekly or monthly for tricycle operators across the country with a view to educating them on traffic rules. Participation in these seminars should be compulsory for every tricycle operator.

Mustapha Baba Azare,

Alkali Musa Street, Azare, Bauchi state

[email protected]

08149712150

