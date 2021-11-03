Attention, Governor Zulum

Your Excellency, am writing this with total sense of humility and respect for your esteemed personality. The effort of your administration in terms of distribution of food items, provision of basic necessities to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, cannot be overemphasised.

Sir, your effort to ensure Borno state realises her full potential in terms of infrastructure development has been seen and appreciated by many!







However, the masses are complaining that your administration is boring and does not in favour the poor; the only people who enjoy your administration are people of Mafa and some few engineers.

Your Excellency, don’t be carried away by the smiles you see on the faces of the poor masses in the street as most of them are waiting for 2022 to vote you out, thus the need to rejig your administrative style is paramount.

In case you don’t know, people of Maiduguri have started regarding your administration as nepotistic and biased, which is very unfortunate and disgusting. As a professor, people need to see the best you can offer to be convinced that you are for all.

Civil servants are crying that since 2016 to date there has been no implementation of promotion benefits, non payment of gratuity. Keke NAPEP riders are complaining, students are still ranting on social media over the scarcity of public transportation, which is yet to be addressed.

Sir, if truly you are for the poor masses the aforementioned elements need to be addressed with a sense of urgency.Thank you.

Ahmed Abdul,Maiduguri, Borno state

