Attention member representing Nangere/Potiskum

The core duties of House Representatives members are to make laws and scrutinise the work of the government in any democratic country. While the main task of the senate chamber is to approve the bill passed by the former chamber (the green chamber).

However, there are what we call zonal intervention projects, which were introduced during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo when Nigeria newly returned to civilian rule. People believe that such a venture would have a direct impact on the lives of the people, especially those in rural communities, as it would bring governance closer to them.

Still, for a couple of years now since the member (Hon Ibrahim Umar) was voted to represent the constituency but neither the people nor his area of representative benefits enormously from any public services that are meant to be done under his authority.

Nonetheless, as a member representing the Nangere and Potiskum of a massively populated area and with the accumulation of different tribes, he needs to serve untiringly thereby providing beneficial opportunities, particularly for women and youths, reconstruction of dilapidated buildings under the local districts, empowering the small business owners and standing actively to voice out to whatsoever is distracting the peace of his constituency.

However, the member should serve as a role model to young ones with a political ideology by remaining consistent in the House of Representatives on every topic that concerns resolving challenges or bringing positive impact to grow a united and developed society under his representative.

Regardless, the inhabitants of this member’s constituency would most particularly shoot the lack of this project’s implementation to ICPC. This is because the sector is laden with accountability for monitoring how the projects are exclusively implemented.

Nevertheless, as a member, he must, therefore, focus on the basic demands of his constituency and follow every possible step to handle them. Minor projects are nothing but a statue and unnecessary to the economy or social development. There are various factors to consider and work over it for him to achieve or step down to allow other youths into the House representatives and work on his feet.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,

Potiskum, Yobe state.