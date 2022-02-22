Attention, Potiskum LG chair

Sir, I hope you are doing well.

I am writing this piece to remind you of your responsibility. Seriously, I am bewildered after seeing the grimy nature of Potiskum. The town is abandoned and without sanitation. The performance of the local government is very low on environmental hygiene. This is bad for our health.

I recall the appointment of committees on sanitation by the state government two years ago. And up to now there is nothing to write home about as if the committees are ghost. Nevertheless, we will not take this issue lightly. Our environment is number one priority as a people.

There is no way we can fight diseases when we are living in such settings. Apparently, it is the duty of both of us to take care of our dwelling places. Before then, the government must act originally to encourage people. We are aware of your radical approach to revenue generation. It is a developmental move. Moreover, collecting taxes without impact is economically unjust.

Thank you.

Khalid Yusuf Tebo,

Potiskum, Yobe state