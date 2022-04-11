Attracting investment through RMRDC’s Resource Centres





One of the key mandates of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is to encourage the publication of research findings and other information that will help strengthen local content for the country’s fledging industries. This, the Council, is doing with the establishment of more resource centres across Nigeria. BINTA SHAMA reports.

About a resource centre

A resource centre also known as a multi-media library is a confinement with display of materials, books or gadgets depending on its purpose is made available to pupils, students, teachers, career and professional persons or any interested party for a particular subject matter. Its chief purpose is said to encourage self-instruction, whether supervised or entirely independent. To this end, a resource centre provides facilities for individuals working on their own or in small groups ranging from two students to a whole class and also in large groups composed of several classes and even an organisation like RMRDC.

The commitment to establish a resource center needs to originate with the head of the Organization in which the Director General of the Council has made giant strides to authorize the appropriate staff member to be responsible for its Creation and maintenance. And RMRDC has succeeded in establishing four resource centre, and still working to establish more around the country to ensure its strategic growth in the economy.

RMRDC initiative

RMRDC commenced operations on February 10, 1988 and has executed projects and programmes aimed at the development of raw materials and conservation of foreign exchange earnings for the nation. Today, the Council is gradually becoming the nation’s focal point for the production, development and utilization of the nation’s abundant raw materials.

The objective of RMRDC, is to draw up policy guidelines and action programs on raw materials acquisition, exploration and development, to review from time-to-time, raw materials resources availability and utilization with a view to advising the federal government on the strategic implication of depletion, conservation or stock-pilling of such resources, to be an indispensable catalyst for industrial growth and development as well as to promote the development and optimal utilization of Nigeria’s natural resources for industrial growth, amongst others.

Resource-based economy

With over 200 million in population, and a land mass of almost 4000 square kilometres, Nigeria operates a resource-based economy that is driven by the exploitation of natural resources. As part of its effort to compete in the global race to invest in local commodities for industrialization and economic growth, Nigeria is leaving no stone unturned to promote commodities based investment in the country.

The Council recently commissioned a raw materials resource Centre in partnership with the Niger State government to sensitize prospective investors in commodity based investment opportunities in the state.

The Centre which is the second to be commissioned after Katsina state’ was established to promote the diversification of Nigeria’s economy which is also expected to increase investment in resource-based industries, backward integration, reduced importation of raw materials to a significant extent and save the country its scarce foreign exchange.

The Director-General of the Council, Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim who made this known during the commissioning ceremony stated that the resource and promotion Centre was established in the state by the council to provide a platform for policy makers, investors, entrepreneurs, students, researchers and other stakeholders to access authentic and valuable information on local raw materials and products for research, planning and investment purposes.

Audio visual guide

The DG who was represented by Mrs Valerie Ehimiaghe, Head Investment and Consultancy Services Department, ICSD, said the Resource Center would provide audio visual guide to prospective investors on raw materials endowment of the state whilst offering training modules for the processing of raw materials to promote investment in commodities of choice and efforts of the Council in the nation’s industrial development.

The RMRDC boss further explained that the Center was the second project to be commissioned by RMRDC in the state after the Rice cluster located in Kwakuti which was established through a joint collaboration between RMRDC, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and promoted by the Niger State Government.

The DG hinted that the Council is working towards commissioning the Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) and Cashew Nut processing projects at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University, Lapai, Niger state.

He said the Council is collaborating with the University on Shea butter value chain for export and domestic usage.

Speaking earlier, the Niger State Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mustapha Jibril said, the Resource Centre will boost the investment profile of Niger state thereby creating employment and better the economy of the State.

Dr. Jibril said, the Resource Centre will be very key for the development of research into commodities that Nigeria is endowed with, noting that it is in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s diversification of economy from oil dependent to non-oil dependent economy.

He acknowledged the efforts and support of the Director-General for establishing the Centre in the State.

He also commended the Council for the establishment of Rice Processing Centre in Kwakuti and the collaboration between Council and IBB University on several projects.

Importance of resource centre

One of the benefits of establishing a resource centre is said to enhance professionalism and credibility, encourage others to look to the organization for leadership among others. Maintaining a resource center demonstrates a commitment to best practices in the field. In a larger sense, the entire community philanthropy movement benefits from the quality of the work of its participants. Every resource centres is known to be educative, where people go to either learn new things or accumulate more from the wealth of knowledge.

Access to innovative technology

The Learning Resource Centre (LRC) mission is to facilitate and enhance learning by providing essential resources and services, access to innovative technology, instruction in library usage and access to adequate facilities and personnel. The library seeks to promote research activities that meet the informational, educational, and cultural interests of the faculty, students, and staff.

In recognizing the critical importance of support services and resources to the success of the education programs offered by the College, the Learning Resource Centers are designed, staffed, and evaluated to efficiently meet the needs and various ability levels of a diverse student population.

To accomplish this mission, the Learning Resource Centre is said to provide: a well-organized, developed, relevant collections of primary and secondary materials organized and accessible collections of audio-visual materials and online database well-equipped facilities of adequate size to encourage maximum utilization.

Highly competent and professional staff to assist users and carry out the responsibilities of acquisition, organization, and disbursement of resources adequate hours of operation to ensure accessibility to users, professional instruction in the utilization of all services and resources coordination of the administration, faculty, staff, and students concerning library resources and services on each campuses. The collections are designed to complement the education programs and meet the needs of all users in a pleasant physical environment where students or workers can study and conduct research. To ensure convenient, timely, and user-friendly access, service hours are structured to provide accessibility for students, faculty, and staff. Generally, a Resource Centre are open 59 hours per week Monday through Friday with staff available during all operating hours.