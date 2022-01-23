AU applauds MNJTF over successes, approves renewal of mandates

The African Union (AU) Commission has assured the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of support to enable it consolidate on successes recorded against the Boko Haram / Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and other violent extremism in the Lake Chad region.

The Commission also approved the renewal its mandates for another period of twelve months with effect from 01 February 2022.

This was disclosed by Chief of Military Public Information, headquarters MNJTF N’Djamena Chad Colonel Muhammad Dole in a statement on Saturday.

He said during the meeting, members of the Council, chairpersons of ECOWAS, the head of mission MNJTF, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu and the Force Commander MNJTF Maj.-Gene Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim deliberated on the progress and challenges of the Force.

He said the council applauded the dedication and determination of the troops towards degrading the operational capability of terrorists groups in the region.

He noted that the Council equally paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians that have paid the ultimate price and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and governments of those that have lost their lives in the course of fight against terror.

While condemning the activities of the terrorists against the civilians and troops, which have led to serious humanitarian crisis in the region, the Council reiterated its resolve to mobilise adequate resources and support for the MNJTF to enhance its capabilities in combating the menace of the insurgents.

He said that in recognition of the support of the European Union (EU) to MNJTF, AU repeated its appeals to member states, other strategic partners and international community to redouble their humanitarian support to the affected communities to enable them safely resettle in their ancestral home.