AU ECOSOCC rep commends Ooni over NEEBSE, urges govt, private sector to take advantage of initiative

The Nigeria Representative on the 3rd General Assembly of the African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) Mr. Oba Olasunkanmi John has praised the efforts of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on the proposed Nigeria Eastern Europe Business Summit Expo 2020 (NEEBSE).

Mr Oba, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the four day expo will galvanize mutually benefiting trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the Balkan States.

According to him, Nigeria must see this as an opportunity to develop agriculture sector and position it for export of its produce to the countries involved.

He said, with the impact of COVID 19 on the economy, all hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria economy is sustained. The efforts of Ooni must not only be emulated by all leaders but he must be encouraged by all means possible.

“It is certain that this business summit is apt and it will open up trade and investment opportunities for Nigerian businessmen and their counterparts from the Balkan States of Croatia; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Slovenia; Serbia; Montenegro; Kosovo; Macedonia; Romania; Bulgaria; Albania; Greece; and, Turkey.

“With the effects of COVID 19 on World Economy, trades among countries will be one of the major ways of resuscitating the economy and Africa is a major focus, hence Nigeria must take advantage of this as investors from these countries will be looking at the opportunities presented by the Nigerian population and are looking forward to closing deals with Nigerian businessmen in the areas of productive partnerships; strategic business collaborations; and, endorsement deals.

“His Imperial Majesty has taken a bold step and the government must take advantage of this summit to win more investors to develop its agriculture and solid mineral sectors,” he said.