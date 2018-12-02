AU partners ECOSOCC, AYIDEF on cassava processing

…trains 70 youths on entrepreneurship skill

African youth International Development Foundation(AFYDEF), in collaboration with African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council ( AU ECOSOCC) is set to establish a cassava processing centre in Shere community in Bwari Area Council.

This is even as 70 youths comprising of 40 girls and 30 boys were trained in different entrepreneurship programmes.

AFYDEF country director, Miss Opeyemi Marcellina Aderinto, said the group will be engaging in farming of ginger and cassava, hence the need for the processing centre.

She explained that the project is part of the organisation’s efforts at fighting against hate speech and violence extremism.

She disclosed that the girls were trained in cake baking and other pastries while the boys were taught paint making

On hate speech connection to agriculture, she said, when youth are actively engaged, they would have no time for social vices.

“The phenomena called “Hate Speech” had over the years attracted various articles from diverse personalities of different professions, mostly in the area of communication (Media and the Social Media).

“Over the years, communication has been a major tool which has been compromised by the society as fuel to propagating hate speech, which is mostly used by the youths of any level to publish and make famous the phenomenon.

“First, we have to understand that hate speech is mostly common and fueled by the youths, therefore, to thrash out such defamatory agenda, is to occupy the youth with productive activities that would engage their time and energy positively. This will lead to a tripartite benefit, that is, benefit to the society, the youth and the society at large.

“The youths have a role in curtailing hate speech, because they are like a pioneer of the phenomenon. They can be trained to develop a positive mindset which will eventually help them fight hate speech amongst their contemporaries because hate speech has over the years led to violence in the identifiers sited earlier which has highly become a threat to democracy.

