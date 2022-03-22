Auction: Bidders allege manipulation, fraudulent practices, petition UN, WHO, others

Bidders at the end of an auction process roled out by the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have launched protest over what they described as “fraudulent practices and brazen violation of auctioneering exercise”.

The bidding process which was conducted by Bennis strategic services Nigeria Ltd has continuously raised anxiety following the inability of the company to allegedly hand over the assets to eventual winners.

This was disclosed in a petition letter written by Sungis Global, one of the bidders to the UNHCR, World Health Organisation (WHO), National Association of Auctioneers and the company that conducted the bidding process.

Mr. Joel Adams is another bidder who is allegedly yet to receive the asset he bided for and won thereafter.

The petition letter dated February 7, 2022, written on their behalf by Barr. Husseini Salawu, a copy obtained by Blueprint partly reads, “Our client sometime in January this year came across an advert placed by your Auctioneer, Messsr Bennis strategic services Nigeria Ltd in one of the dailies to auction some of your assets which included vehicles…

“That our client showed interest and registered for the exercise by paying all the necessary fees as required in the advert…

“That the bidding took place both online and on site in Abuja, on the 29th January, 2022, where in our client bade for Lot 52- Sokoto which is a Vehicle Toyota Hilux Double Cabin.

“That our client’s bidding number during the exercise is VE- 3486. And the exercise ended at 12: 59:59.

“That after the completion of the exercise, our client emerged winner of the said exercise with a winning bid value of One Million Four Hundred and Eight Thousand Naira (N 1,480,000.00)…

“That soon after the exercise, a congratulatory email was sent to our client by the Auctioneer felicitating with them over their victory at the exercise…

“That after all this, our client only expected further information from the Auctioneer on payment procedure; then Vehicle collection to seal the exercise.

“That to our client’s utter dismay, the Auctioneer, on 2nd February, 2022, craftily sent another email not for payment procedure but an apology revoking the auction claiming that they had system downtime during the close of the auction that sent mass winning emails to user.

“That what that this implied is that our client did not, in real sense, win the auction bid exercise.

“That we find this ridiculous and a calculated attempt by your Auctioneer to divest our client of the LOT won during the exercise.

“With utmost respect, we revere your Commission believing that it frowns at illegality and dubious practices as the one being perpetrated your Auctioneer.

“On this, we beseech you to call your Auctioneer to order by telling him to abide by the outcome of the auction done on 29th January, 2022.”

Earlier, Mr. Joel Adams, alleged that the company that conducted the bidding process had send a second email claiming that the bidding time was extended, a measure the bidders said was against the rules, and without any prior information.

“First, they claim it was a system error but they noticed that, that could indict them so they sent another one claiming the bidding time was extended.

“Only bidding is an open process, they should have shown us who won, we have a screenshot shot of our winning as shown in thier own system. Where are those they said won eventually? If at all, are we not supposed to know since thecauction is supposed to be open to participants?” he questioned.

When contacted, one of the directors of Bennis strategic services Nigeria limited, Isibor Benjamin Abhulimen, admitted that both Adams and Sungis Global received congratulatory messages announcing them as winners of the assets they bided for.

He however, claimed that the messages were sent in error due to system malfunction.