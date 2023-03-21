AUDA-NEPAD rates biosafety high on technological advancement

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA)-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) (AUDA-NEPAD) has commended the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) for the advancement of technology across Africa.

The Acting Director of AUDA-NEPAD, Mrs Florence Nazare, gave the commendation on Sunday, in Abuja where she added that “We cannot underscore the role of NBMA in promoting technology, science technology innovation across Africa.”

Nazare said they are happy to learn from the agency and their facilities to drive modern technology forward.

She stated that their partnership with NBMA in leading negotiations in technology and their critical role in all the international negotiations.

The Ag. Director also commended the expertise of NBMA and other agencies across West Africa as a pillar to industrialise through biotechnology.

She noted that the facilities, laboratory and several instruments employed by NBMA to promote biotechnology innovations across West Africa.

Nazare promised more collaboration with NBMA to fast track technological advancement in West Africa.

She expressed optimism that, within the framework of initiative that had brought them to Nigeria, they would be able to foster inter Africa relations.

