Audi changing NSCDC’s performance indices

The appointment of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, 13 months ago as the Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has not only changed the narrative but has also rebranded the corps. This is in spite of paucity of funds and other challenges. He has reformed the corps into a 21st century civil defence in accordance with international best practices.

However, with the conceptualisation of Abubakar Audi’s “The Civil Defence of our Dreams,” a master plan, to drive home a new mission and vision to propel the corps to the next phase of transformation, the story cannot be the same. The achievements include development of infrastructure, manpower to enhance espirit-de-corps, prompt payment of salaries/emoluments and the establishment and initiation of the Special Female Squad (SFS). The list is endless as the CG is poised to reposition the civil defence like never before in its history.

From a humble beginning, Audi, a member of the senior Executive Course 38 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, holds a doctorate in Public Police Analysis, and two master’s degrees in Public Administration and Law Enforcement and Criminal justice. He has professionalised the civil defence for efficiency and effective service delivery, ensuring transparency and accountability.

On assumption of office, he gave marching orders that it was not going to be business as usual and formulated a blueprint to transform the corps to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians by putting square pegs in square holes. He reorganised the management team, the DCGS cadre, ACGs, states commandants, zonal commandants and all other departments to enhance discipline.

Tansparency, accountability and professionalism are hallmarks of Dr. Audi’s transformational philosophy leading to enhanced revenue generation of the Civil Defence from private security companies to the federation account. Audi’s reforms have repositioned the agency for higher productivity and efficiency in the delivery of its constitutional role including the safeguard of critical national assets, life and property across the country, thereby reducing crimes.

The introduction of the yearly, quarterly Commandant General’s conference for men and officers of the corps will also go a long way in driving the mandate and keeping the paramilitary organisation abreast of happenings around the globe. It will also afford the CG the opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas with the management team, seek renewed vigor, extract commitment and technologically driven ways to enhance the corps, dialogue and look for amicable ways to improve the manpower development/ICT, so that the corps can compete globally and give its best to the nation at all times.

Accordingly, in commemoration of this year’s 2022 International Civil Defence Day (ICDD) and celebration of the Commandant General’s first anniversary on the saddle, the CG spoke glowingly about his achievements, challenges and efforts put in place to make the corps more efficient, professionally equipped and more importantly, to be selfless, patriotic and abide by the code of service and extant laws of law.

The establishment of the Special Female Squad (SFS) is not only novel. In response to the Safe School Initiative of the Federal Government, the NSCDC did an audit and survey of schools in Nigeria, prepared a framework of proactive security measures towards addressing the incessant trend of attacks on schools, including kidnapping and came up with this concept.

Another major milestone of the present leadership is the recent approval of the Ministry of Interior on the committee to develop a standard curriculum template for the NSCDC training colleges. This feat is significant because it is a process of entrenching career progression of the corps. A 16-member committee headed by the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, was inaugurated, as professionals were drawn from various academic and professional backgrounds to be part of the think-tank.

Meanwhile, stakeholders across the country and well-meaning Nigerians are applauding the initiative as they all agreed that it is a well though-out initiative and affirmed that training is the life-wire in any organization aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing Its physical structures and the career development of the personnel.

The Agro-Rangers have been enhanced and rebranded, while promotions are based on merit and allowances are paid as at when due, the Agro-Rangers are well deployed to boost food security by protecting as both local and allied investments in country.

The CG also established a new department for the effective investigation and monitoring of the personnel and assets across the country under the Commandant General Intelligence Squad (CGIS), so as to check sharp practices by officers, discipline erring officers and men which also recently led to the disbandment of the anti-vandal unit in Rivers state due to negligence.

The CG in the stakeholders’ meeting reiterated the need for a renewed vigor to fight insecurity, end quackery, seeking collaboration to expose unregistered companies and effective monitoring. The supervision of the private security companies is indeed breaking new grounds as a revenue generation avenue for the government.

Under the present dispensation, the directorate of legal services has been reinvigorated and strengthened with prosecutorial competence to scale up convictions and make law enforcement easy. The anti-vandal unit of the corps has also undergone major reforms for efficient service delivery and is spread across the South-south to reduce crude oil theft and vandalisation of critical national assets.

Consequently, Dr. Audi emphasised inter-agency synergy to reduce the challenges of insecurity and called for an extensive manpower development of the security architecture in the country. This was stated in his anniversary celebration speech, where he made a clarion call and asked that all hands must be on deck to move the nation forward.

He said, “The corps has also continued to enjoy robust collaboration and synergy with the UNDP, among other international bodies for the training and retraining of operatives of the department for efficient and effective service delivery.”

He said the corps has produced thousands of chartered mediators who have been involved in various cases of mediation across the country and enjoined Nigerians to support the agency in the delivery of its mandate to ensure the unity, peace and stability for the growth of the country.

Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele,

Abuja

[email protected]

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android