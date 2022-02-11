Audit report indicts NDDC over mismanagement of N698m on regional security

The Office of Auditor – General in the 2018 Audit report accused management of the Niger Delta Commission (NNDC) of mismanagement of N698million on regional security.

The money as alleged in the report, was paid to private security outfits owned by retired Generals who however did not render any services to that effect .

Investigating the report on Friday, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts , sustained queries slammed on NDDC for non – appearance of its officials .

The Chairman of the Committee , Senator Mathew Urhoghide ( PDP Edo South) , said written response of NDDC management attached to the Report , did not show any evidence of service delivery by the private security outfits allegedly paid N698million for the services.

” Even as clearly seen and stated in the report , the alleged contract for surveillance was not subjected to open competitive bidding according to Public Procurement Act 2007 24 (1).”, he said.

The query reads, ” It was observed from the payment documents that between January 2017 and June 2018 that the sum of N698 million were expended or transfered to private security consultants for the “Regional Security” Surveillance of NDDC projects in Niger Delta.

” Engaging private security outfits in this volatile terrain is highly doubtful as they cannot be better than the Nigerian Military , Police , NSCDC who are always at the service of the Commission.

” The audit team made relentless efforts to site the contract files of the security consultants with the view to verifying the term of engagement and the NSCDC clearance proved abortive .

” Thus, making it very difficult or if not impossible to verify this claim as many of the purported private security consultants are not security outfits.

” Audit inspection at the Niger Delta states offices and subsequent visitations to the project site could not confirm the contract and for those few that were on the site , only Setraco Nig.Ltd had soldiers on ground without the presence of the security as claimed .

” Therefore, these are viewed as payment for services not executed contrary to Financial Regulations 708&3104.

” The Management should ensure that the consultants refund the sum of N689 million by furnishing the office of the Auditor General for the Federation with evidence of recovery for authentication.”